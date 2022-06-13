Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:MANU opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.95%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

