Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MNXXF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.