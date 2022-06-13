Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MNXXF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.