Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.00

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.36, with a volume of 1835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,665,000 after acquiring an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

