Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Maple Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.

MGMLF opened at 0.20 on Monday. Maple Gold Mines has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.39.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

