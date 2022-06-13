Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,129,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 1,993,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,765.3 days.

MAPGF remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.