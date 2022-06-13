Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,129,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 1,993,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,765.3 days.
MAPGF remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $1.53.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.