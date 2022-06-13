Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $6.44. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 125,394 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $717.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

