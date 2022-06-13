Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.17. 351,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.