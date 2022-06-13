Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.04

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.04 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.36.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

