Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Up 1%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.56. 9,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 455,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 18.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 70.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 71,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

