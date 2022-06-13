Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $312.50

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $312.50 and last traded at $315.24, with a volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.80.
The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.91 and a 200-day moving average of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
