Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $312.50

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $312.50 and last traded at $315.24, with a volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.91 and a 200-day moving average of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

