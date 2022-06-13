Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Short Interest Update

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MIT stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,103. Mason Industrial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

