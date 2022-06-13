Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.21

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 488854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

