Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 39706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,030,550 shares of company stock worth $10,842,508 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

