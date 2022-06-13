Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.82

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 39706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,267,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,030,550 shares of company stock worth $10,842,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $36,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

