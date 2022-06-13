Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 3,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 503,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

The firm has a market cap of $540.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 54.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

