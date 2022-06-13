Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,917,500 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 1,557,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,167.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $8.69 on Monday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

