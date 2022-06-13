mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.85. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$11.29.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

