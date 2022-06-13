MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 84.1% in May

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.63 on Monday. MDxHealth has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.