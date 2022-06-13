Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MEDGF stock remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on MEDGF. Credit Suisse Group raised Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.
