Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 16122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDNA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

