Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.23

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.23 and last traded at $90.78, with a volume of 38215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 91.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

