Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires £154.60 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 773 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £154.60 ($193.73).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Tony Wood purchased 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 768 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £145.92 ($182.86).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,510.96).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 771.20 ($9.66) on Monday. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 755.79. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.40) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 783.33 ($9.82).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

