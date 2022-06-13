Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires £154.60 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 773 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £154.60 ($193.73).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Tony Wood purchased 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 768 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £145.92 ($182.86).
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,510.96).
Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 771.20 ($9.66) on Monday. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 772.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 755.79. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10.
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
