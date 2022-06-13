Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in May

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,488,300 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Meituan stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.80. 11,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,973. Meituan has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

