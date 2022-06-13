MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $633.30

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $633.30 and last traded at $633.30, with a volume of 7789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $691.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $921.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,052.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $1,749,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 96.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,766,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.