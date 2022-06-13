Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.52

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.52 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 14562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

