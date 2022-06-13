Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.52

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.52 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 14562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
