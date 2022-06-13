Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys $22,927.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $22,927.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,105 shares in the company, valued at $675,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MACK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 17,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,634. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
