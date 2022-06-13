Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Buys $22,927.80 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $22,927.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,105 shares in the company, valued at $675,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 17,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,634. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

