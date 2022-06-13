Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 1-Year Low at $167.33

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.33 and last traded at $167.84, with a volume of 462009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

