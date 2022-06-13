Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 459,045 shares.The stock last traded at $46.16 and had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

