Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,160.20

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,160.20 and last traded at $1,160.20, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.44.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,288.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,414.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

