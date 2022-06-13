MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.57

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 8219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.62.
In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 600,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 114,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter.
MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.