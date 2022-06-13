MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.57

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 8219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.62.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 600,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 114,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.