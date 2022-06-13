MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.97

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), with a volume of 2749659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price target on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.
About MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC)
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in Australia, Israel, and Slovenia. The company's principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for symptomatic relief of Dementia.
