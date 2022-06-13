MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.55

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 20230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.