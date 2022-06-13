Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 13232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

