Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

Shares of MU opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. Micron Technology has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

