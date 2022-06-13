MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $203.36

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $203.36, but opened at $161.34. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $151.52, with a volume of 32,353 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.83.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.41.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.