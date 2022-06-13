MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $203.36

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $203.36, but opened at $161.34. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $151.52, with a volume of 32,353 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

