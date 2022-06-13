Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) versus Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Head-To-Head Review

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 33.29% 15.34% 1.37% Mid Penn Bancorp 20.32% 10.01% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.57%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Mid Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.23 $45.69 million $1.56 9.94 Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.94 $29.32 million $2.55 10.45

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid Penn Bancorp. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated sixty full-service retail banking locations in Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

