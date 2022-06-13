Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.38

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 1517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.