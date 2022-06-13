Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.38

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 1517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.15%.
In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.