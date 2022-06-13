Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 27300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

