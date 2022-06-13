Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,368. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

