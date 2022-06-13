Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
TIGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.