Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

TIGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

