Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 45.1% in May

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 673,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 106,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.85.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.