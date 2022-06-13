MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MNSO traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $24.68.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
