Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.84

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.84 and last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 25899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. The company has a market cap of C$628.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.75.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

