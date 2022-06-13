Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 846,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

