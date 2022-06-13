Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 111901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.
About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)
See Also
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.