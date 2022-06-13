Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 111901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.