Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.46) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 309 ($3.87).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

