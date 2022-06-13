Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 131,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,949,381 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.