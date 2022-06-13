Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,028,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 220,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

