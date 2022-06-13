MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $109.07

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.07 and last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.